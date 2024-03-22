How to Watch ‘Immaculate’: Is the Sydney Sweeney Movie Streaming?

“Immaculate” marks the latest project to star Sydney Sweeney, who is known for television shows like “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” and Sony’s latest superhero endeavor “Madame Web.” Sweeney also made up half of the dynamic duo — alongside Glen Powell — that brought “Anyone but You” to box office success, and just as she produced that rom-com, she’s a producer on the horror film “Immaculate.”

Director Michael Mohan had high praises for Sweeney, whom he has worked with before. The director was inspired by “The Devils” (1971) directed by Ken Russell as well as other Italian horror films to shape the story of Sweeney’s Cecelia.

For those in the Sydney Sweeney fandom or avid horror fans, we’ve rounded up the details of how to watch “Immaculate” below:

When does “Immaculate” come out?

After world premiering at the SXSW Film Festival in March, the Neon movie arrives in theaters on Friday, March 22.

Is “Immaculate” streaming or in theaters?

Right now the only way to watch “Immaculate” is to see it in a movie theater, so check your local listings. A streaming date has not yet been announced, but it will likely head to Hulu because Neon and Hulu have a deal to stream that company’s films. We’ll update this post as soon as a streaming date is announced.

What is “Immaculate” about?

In “Immaculate,” Sweeney stars as Sister Cecelia, a young candidate for nunhood who realizes she’s pregnant after she has arrived at a convent in Italy. While the religious order she joins believes she has become with child through immaculate conception, Cecelia worries that a darker force might be behind her pregnancy.

Who is in the “Immaculate” cast?

Besides Sweeney, another “The White Lotus” alum from Season 2, Simona Tabasco, appears in the religious horror film as Sister Mary. Other cast members include Álvaro Morte as Father Sal Tedeschi, Benedette Porcaroli as Sister Gwen, Giorgio Colangeli as Cardinal Franco Merola, Dora Romano as the Mother Superior, Giampiero Judica as Doctor Gallo and Giuseppe Lo Piccolo as Deacon Enzo.

Watch the “Immaculate” trailer: