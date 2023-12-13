Wrestling fans and cinephiles will find themselves in the ring this holiday season: Sean Durkin’s (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) A24 wrestling drama “The Iron Claw” is heading to theaters just in time for Christmas.

Inspired by the tragic true story of the dynastic Von Erich family, the film stars Zack Efron alongside Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) and Harris Dickinson (“A Murder at the End of the World”) as the Von Erich brothers, following their rise to fame during the ’80s.

Here’s an updated guide to how to watch “The Iron Claw” — including an opportunity for early sneak peek screenings.

When is the release date?

“The Iron Claw” opens wide in theaters on Friday, Dec. 22.

However, you also might be able to catch an advance screening — A24 is offering early access screenings nationwide on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Bringing THE IRON CLAW to YOU. Get tickets now for early access screenings nationwide on December 13. In theaters everywhere December 22. pic.twitter.com/LGHRXsjZrS — A24 (@A24) November 21, 2023

Is “The Iron Claw” streaming or in theaters only?

A24 will debut “The Iron Claw” exclusively in theaters.

No streaming release date is announced, but when “The Iron Claw” does hit streaming, it will be on Max. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming platform announced a new deal with A24 in December 2023, and “The Iron Claw” is among the first titles included in that syndication agreement.

What true story is “The Iron Claw” based on?

“The Iron Claw” is based on the wrenching true story of the “Von Erich” family, an inter-generational wrestling dynasty beset by tragedy after tragedy.

“It just doesn’t seem like this could all happen to one family,” Efron said in an interview with EW. “There’s a huge element of the movie that’s, of course, about wrestling and the showmanship aspect. But really, at its core, this movie’s an incredible story about family, love, loss, and ultimately the triumph of a man who tries to break the cycle of this crazy curse.”

Here is the full synopsis:

“The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

Who plays who in the “Iron Claw” cast?

The ensemble film is full of familiar faces — both the real-world wrestlers being depicted and the actors playing them. See the cast and their real-world counterparts in the list below:

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich

Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich

Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich

Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich

Lily James as Pam Adkisson

Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody

Kevin Anton as Harley Race

Watch the latest trailer