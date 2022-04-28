Regarded as one of the best films of all time, “The Godfather” was released in 1972. The film was adapted from Mario Puzo’s best-selling 1969 novel and is set in the 1940s, following the Mafia family the Corelones in New York.

Marlon Brando played The Godfather himself, Don Vito Corleone, who passes down his gangster ties to his sons Sonny (James Caan) and Michael (Al Pacino). Michael has distanced himself from the involvement of his family in crime, but he comes back into the fold after violence claims his Sicilian wife, and he returns home to marry Kay (Diane Keaton) a non-Italian.

The film won the Oscars for Best Picture, Actor (Brando) and Adapted Screenplay and gave birth to one of the best sequels ever made. And now, the story behind the story is being told.

“The Offer” is a new limited series detailing the making of the iconic first film, and “Godfather” aficionados are likely wondering how they can watch it. All your questions are answered below.

When Does “The Offer” Premiere?

“The Offer” debuts Thursday, April 28, 2022. The first three episodes arrive April 28, with the rest rolling out weekly every Thursday until the finale June 16.

Where Is “The Offer” Streaming?

“The Offer” is a Paramount+ original series, and is streaming exclusively on that streaming service. It is not airing on TV.

Paramount+ Essential subscriptions are $4.99 per month, while Paramount+ Premium subscriptions are $9.99 and do not include ads. There is also a 7-day free trial option.

What Is “The Offer” About?

“The Offer” shines the spotlight on the experiences of producer Albert S. Ruddy in making “The Godfather.” From Mario Puzo’s inspiration to write the book to Ruddy’s running in close circles in Hollywood, and especially the involvement of former Paramount Pictures executive Robert Evans, “The Offer” takes viewers behind the scenes of the production of one of history’s most famous films.

As producer of the movie, Ruddy had much to juggle, including unhappy Italian gangsters who felt the film would represent them poorly, which led them to try and stop the film’s production altogether. Not to mention the suits at Paramount — including financial brain Barry Lapidus, CEO Robert Evans and owner Charles Bluhdorn — all had differing visions for the film from Francis Ford Coppola’s, whose singular vision more or less carried out into the final product.

Who Is in “The Offer” Cast?

Miles Teller stars as Albert S. Ruddy. Dan Fogler plays Francis Ford Coppola. Matthew Goode plays Robert Evans, and Giovanni Ribisi plays Joe Colombo.

“Ted Lasso” breakout Juno Temple also appears as Bettye McCart. Josh Zuckerman plays Peter Bart, Frank John Hughes plays Frank Sinatra, Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) plays Marlon Brando and Anthony Ippolito portrays Al Pacino. Colin Hanks is Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo kicks it all off as Mario Puzo.

Where Can I Watch “The Godfather”?

“The Godfather” is not currently streaming anywhere, but it is available for rent and purchase on Apple TV+, Amazon, DirecTV, OnDemand and more.