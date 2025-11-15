How to Watch ‘The Running Man’: Is the Stephen King Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

“The Running Man” is getting another shot at adaptation success.

The Stephen King novel, which he published under his pen name Richard Bachman, was first adapted in 1987 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. The latest version comes from Edgar Wright and places Glen Powell in the lead role. Where the first go was an adaptation in name only, this version looks to be a bit more faithful to the source material.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch “The Running Man” in theaters and where it might be available to stream.

When does “The Running Man” come out?

“The Running Man” opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 14.

Is “The Running Man” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “The Running Man” is only available in theaters, so the only way to see it is by buying a movie ticket.

Find “The Running Man” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Where will it be streaming?

“The Running Man” is a Paramount Pictures film, which means it will head to Paramount+ first when the time comes.

Who is in “The Running Man” cast?

“The Running Man” stars Glen Powell as Ben Richards. He is joined by Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, Emilia Jones, Katy O’Brian, Jayme Lawson and William H. Macy.

What is “The Running Man” about?

“The Running Man” follows Ben Richards as he joins the titular and deadly game show, where he is hunted by everyone in the country for 30 days in hopes of winning enough money to set his family up for life. Ben traverses the country trying to stay one step ahead of the hunters, cameras and bystanders ready to report or kill him for money of their own. Here’s the official synopsis:

“A man joins a game show in which contestants, allowed to go anywhere in the world, are pursued by ‘hunters’ hired to kill them.”

Watch the trailer: