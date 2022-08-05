Horror film “They/Them” (pronounced “They Slash Them”), from producers Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar, finally slashes its way onto screens in the first week of August.

Written, directed and executive produced by John Logan (“Skyfall,” “Gladiator,” “The Aviator”) and executive produced by Kevin Bacon, Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young and Michael Aguilar, the movie features LGBTQIA+ youth attending and a gay conversion camp.

The fear-based film marks gay playwright John Logan’s directorial debut. Logan has previously written Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator,” as well as Tim Butron’s “Sweeney Todd” and Martin Scorsese’s “HUGO.” He also created Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful.” “The/Them” premiered at the 40th Los Angeles Outfest Film Festival in early July.

TheWrap has rounded up all the details regarding how to watch “They/Them” below.

Will “They/Them” Be Streaming?

After premiering on the closing night of Outfest 2022, “They/Them” will land on Peacock for general audiences Aug. 5.

Who Is in “They/Them”?

Kevin Bacon stars as Owen Whistler, who runs the LGBTQIA+ conversion camp where the story is set. The film will also star Anna Chlumsky (“Inventing Anna,” “Veep”), Theo Germaine (“The Politician,” “Work In Progress”), Carrie Preston (“Claws,” “Dr. Death”). Quei Tann (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Dear White People”), Austin Crute (“Booksmart,” “Daybreak”), Monique Kim (“High Expectasians,” “Looks That Kill”), Anna Lore (“All American,” “Doom Patrol”), Cooper Koch (“Less Than Zero,” “A New York Christmas Wedding”) and Darwin del Fabro (“Dangerous Liaisons, Novo Mundo”).

What Is “They/Them” About?

The Peacock original film takes place at a gay conversion camp with programming aimed at ‘helping campers find a new sense of freedom.’ The trailer shows campers arriving at Whistler camp in a bus, driving under a sign with the motto “Respect Renew Rejoice.” The weeklong stay starts with a relinquishing of cell phones and a division into boys’ and girls’ cabins. The creepy counselors use questionable methods of conversion therapy, which only get scarier. Soon a masked killer starts appearing to slash certain campers.