How to Watch ‘Titane': Is the French Horror Movie Streaming?

Julia Ducournau’s nauseating nail-biter won the Palm d’Or at Cannes Film Festival

| February 18, 2022 @ 1:30 PM
titane

NEON

Like the car crash with which it begins, “Titane” is at times horrifying to watch and impossible to look away from. Written and directed by Julia Ducournau, the French film follows Alexia (Agatha Rousselle), a young woman with murderous tendencies and an erotic fascination with automobiles. Without giving anything else away, it must be said that “Titane” is not for the faint of heart (or stomach). For those with no aversion to body horror and violence, it’s an absolute must-watch, a dramatic thriller whose volatile protagonist and excellent cast led by Rousselle and Vincent Lindon will keep you on your toes for the entirety of its run time.

“Titane” debuted at Cannes 2021, where it picked up the festival’s top prize, the Palm d’Or. Among many honors, it was France’s Best International Feature Film submission for the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards (although it was not ultimately nominated).

If you’re ready for the cinematic ride of a lifetime, here’s how to watch “Titane.”

When Did “Titane” Premiere?

“Titane” made it world premiere at Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 and debuted in the United States on October 1, 2021 via distributor NEON.

Where Is “Titane” Streaming?

As of Feb. 16, “Titane” is streaming on Hulu.

You can also rent or buy “Titane” on Amazon Prime Video, Redbox, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft, DirecTV, AMC On Demand, or Spectrum On Demand.

Is “Titane” Playing in Theaters?

“Titane” is no longer playing widely in theaters.

Who Is in the “Titane” Cast?

  • Agatha Rousselle as Alexia
  • Vincent Lindon as Vincent
  • Myriem Akheddiou as Adrien’s Mother
  • Garance Marillier as Justine

Where Can You Watch Julia Ducournau’s Other Films?

Ducournau’s cannibal-centric feature film debut “Raw” (2016) is currently streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or purchase it on all the usual digital platforms.

Watch the “Titane” Trailer

