CNN is playing host to a Town Hall with former President Donald Trump as he continues his campaign for the 2024 presidential election. The event has drawn ire from both Trump fans (rankled that he’d go on CNN) and detractors (rankled that CNN would play host to Trump), and all eyes are on where the discussion will go under the direction of moderator Kaitlan Collins.

If you’re looking to watch the Trump Town Hall live online, here’s everything you need to know.

What Time Does the Trump Town Hall Start?

The Town Hall will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 10 from St. Anselm College in New Hampshire.

Is the Town Hall Streaming?

Yes. The town hall will stream live, without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, May 11 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

What’s the Format of the Town Hall?

The former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate will take questions from Collins and a live audience of New Hampshire Republican and undeclared voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary.

Who Is Kaitlan Collins?

Kaitlan Collins, the moderator, is the current host of “CNN This Morning” alongside Poppy Harlow and served as CNN’s chief White House correspondent until 2022.

Why Is CNN Hosting a Town Hall With Donald Trump?

CNN has drawn scrutiny from Republicans and Democrats alike for hosting Trump for the town hall. The network defended its decision by saying, “CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage. This event with former President Trump will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters in the runup to the 2024 presidential election.”