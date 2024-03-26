The backstory of InfoWars radio host Alex Jones and his two defamation trials with families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting will be chronicled in the documentary “The Truth vs. Alex Jones,” which lands this week.

Following the 2012 massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut elementary school, which resulted in the murders of 20 children and six adults, Jones began questioning and denying the legitimacy and reality of the incident, stating families of victims were actors in a hoax that was being orchestrated by the government for some sort of coverup. By the end of of it, families were awarded $1.5 billion in their settlement with the conservative commentator.

In “The Truth vs. Alex Jones,” viewers will see the “riveting courtroom drama of two defamation lawsuits brought by the victims’ families against Alex Jones and their historic outcomes.”

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch it.

When does “The Truth vs. Alex Jones” come out?

“The Truth vs. Alex Jones” comes out on HBO on Tuesday, March 26 at 9 p.m. EST/PST. It’s roughly two hours long.

Is “The Truth vs. Alex Jones” streaming?

Yes. “The Truth vs. Alex Jones” will be streaming on Max at the same time it airs on HBO.

What is the Alex Jones documentary about?

“The Truth vs. Alex Jones” is a documentary that chronicles the two defamation trials between InfoWars radio host Alex Jones and Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victims’ families. Here’s HBO’s official synopsis:

Filmed over four years with unprecedented access, “The Truth vs. Alex Jones chronicles the riveting courtroom drama of two defamation lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ families against Alex Jones and his website, InfoWars. While exploring the scope and ripple effects of Jones’ brand of conspiracy-minded media, the film follows the families’ legal efforts to hold him accountable for spreading lies about them and their children. The cases culminate in a historic award of nearly $1.5 billion in damages, followed by Jones declaring bankruptcy.

Who will be featured in the “The Truth vs. Alex Jones”?

“The Truth vs. Alex Jones” will feature the following participants: Sandy Hook parents Mark Barden, Alissa and Robbie Parker, Neil Heslin, Scarlett Lewis, Nicole Hockley, Lenny Pozner and Veronique de la Rosa; attorneys Mark Bankston, Chris Mattei, Wesley Ball, and Andino Reynal; Connecticut State Police officer Daniel Jewiss; InfoWars employees Dan Bidondi, Rob Jacobson, Josh Owens, and Christopher Jordan; former school security administrator and “InfoWars” contributor, Wolfgang Halbig.

Watch the trailer