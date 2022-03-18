Growing up presents all sorts of challenges, big feelings being one of them. Like “Inside Out,” Pixar’s latest project “Turning Red” spotlights this right of passage, and how parents pass things onto their children in addition to children going through physical and mental changes.

Director Domee Shi (“Bao”) is the first woman filmmaker with a solo directing credit on a Pixar feature, breaking yet another glass ceiling in terms of diversity in Hollywood. This Pixar feature film also takes place in Canada, and increases the number of movies that star a central Asian character.

The film also features brand new songs written by brother and sister Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Parents and children alike are probably searching for the details regarding how to watch “Turning Red,” and we have them all below.

When Does ‘Turning Red’ Premiere?

“Turning Red” came out on Friday, March 11.

Will ‘Turning Red’ Be Streaming or in Theaters?

“Turning Red” will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ once it comes out on March 11. It will not be playing in movie theaters, so the only way to watch the film is on Disney+.

Who Is in the ‘Turning Red’ Cast?

Lead character Meilin Lei is voiced by Rosalie Chiang. Sandra Oh voices Meilin’s mother Ming.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan voices one of Meilin’s friends Priya, and Ava Morse voices Miriam. Other familiar voices include that of James Hong, whose previous animated work includes voicing Mr. Ping, Po the Panda’s dad, in the “Kung Fu Panda” films. Jordan Fisher voices Robaire and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish’s brother) voices Jesse — both of whom are members of Mei’s favorite boy band 4*Town. Josh Levi voices Aaron Z, Topher Ngo voices Aaron T and Grayson Villanueva voices Tae Young.

What Is ‘Turning Red’ About”?

“Turning Red” follows Meilin Lee as she comes of age. Her mother Ming is quite a strict, hovering presence in her life, always demanding her to be better and perfect her mannerisms. Mei hits puberty in the film, and while all the hormones and big feelings are enough to handle by themselves, when Mei gets too excited, she transforms from her female human body into a giant furry red panda.

Where Can I Watch More Pixar Movies?

Disney+ has its very own Pixar tab, full of the latest Pixar projects like “Soul” (2020), “Luca” (2021), “Onward” (2020) and the past classics like “Cars” (2006), “The Incredibles” (2004) “Finding Nemo” (2003), “A Bug’s Life” (1998) and “Coco” (2017).

Indeed, the complete library of Pixar movies is currently streaming on Disney+.