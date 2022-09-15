If you’ve been craving a vampire drama to quench your thirst since “The Vampire Diaries” left Netflix, look no further.

Created by TVD producer Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, who wrote “The Vampire Diaries” spinoffs “The Originals” and “Legacies,” “Vampire Academy” promises all the romance of TVD with even more hierarchy and teen angst. Think “Harry Potter” combined with “The Crown” but with a blood-sucking twist.

Here’s how to watch the YA adaptation when it premieres Thursday, Sept. 15.

Is “Vampire Academy” Streaming or on TV?

The series will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Sept. 15. You can get Peacock Premium for $1.99 a month for 12 months for a limited time (it’s normally $4.99 a month). Or you can get Premium Plus with no ads for $9.99 a month.

Are Episodes of “Vampire Academy” Released All at Once or Weekly?

The first four episodes of “Vampire Academy” are streaming at launch, but subsequent episodes will be released weekly. There are 10 episodes in total in the first season.

What Is “Vampire Academy” About?

Based on novels by Richelle Mead, which was the inspiration for a film adaptation in 2014 starring Zoey Deutch, the series follows half-vampire guardian Rose, who is caught between being a protector and a friend to vampire princess Lissa Dragomir. The 10 one-hour episodes will dive deep into the heavily protected empire as outside forces threaten its existence as Lissa prepares to lead the royal society with the help of Rose. In the meantime, as Rose and Lissa complete their studies at St. Vladimir’s Academy, they develop a deep bond despite their class differences.

Who Is in the “Vampire Academy” Cast?

Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves star in the series as Rose and Lissa Dragomir, respectively. Other cast includes Kieron Moore, who plays Dimitri Belikov, Andre Dae Kim, who plays Christian Ozera, J. August Richards as Victor Dashkov and Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel. Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser and Andrew Line are also featured.

Is the “Vampire Academy” Movie Streaming?

Yes, you can stream the 2014 movie adaptation on Netflix, Paramount+ and FuboTV.

Watch the Trailer for the “Vampire Academy” Show