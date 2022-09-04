Mystic Falls is on the move! For years, Netflix has been the streaming home of “The Vampire Diaries” universe, but as of September 2022, you’re going to need more than one streaming service if you want to revisit Elena, the Salvatores, the Mikaelsons and the rest of the “TVD” family.

Not to worry, we’ve put together a handy guide to where “The Vampire Diaries” is streaming now and where you can watch the spinoff shows — and even assembled some recommendations on what to watch on Netflix to fill the “TVD” void.

Where Is “The Vampire Diaries” Streaming Now?

“The Vampire Diaries” is now streaming on HBO Max.

When Did the Series Leave Netflix?

After more than a decade on the streaming service, “The Vampire Diaries” left Netflix on Sept. 3, 2022.

Why Did “The Vampire Diaries” Leave Netflix?

In short, the licensing window expired. When Netflix pioneered the streaming model, they were the only game in town and landed exclusive streaming rights to a swath of beloved shows across networks.

In the years since, the streaming wars have seen the landscape shift rapidly with parent companies launching their own streaming services and reclaiming their hit shows from rivals like Netflix and Hulu. That’s why Netflix has lost mega-hits like “The Office” (now streaming on Peacock) and “Friends” (now streaming on HBO Max) — and why it’s poised to lose many more, including “The Vampire Diaries.”

Netflix and The CW first struck their exclusive streaming deal in 2011, which was renewed in 2016 and expired in 2019, so you can expect to see plenty more The CW favorites shuffling off of Netflix in the future.

Where Are “The Originals” and “Legacies” Streaming?

Both “The Vampire Diaries” spinoff shows are currently still streaming on Netflix and no official expiration date has been announced for their Netflix run.

Are There Other Shows Like “The Vampire Diaries” on Netflix?

Don’t have HBO Max and want to scratch that “Vampire Diaries” itch? Seen “The Originals” and “Legacies” too many times? If you’re looking for some new shows like “The Vampire Diaries” to watch next, Netflix has a few options that might do the trick.

“TVD” star Ian Somerhalder returned to the realm of vampires in the Netflix original series “V Wars,” playing a scientist facing down a potentially apocalyptic vampire plague.

If you’re looking for something a bit more tonally aligned with the original series, the recent (and sadly short-lived) YA debut “First Kill” pits a fledgling teen vamp against a teenage monster hunter … who also might be the love of her life. It’s got plenty of monsters and soapy drama, just don’t get too attached — both series were canceled after one season.

Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” also offers plenty of mystical misadventures and coming-of-age romance. And of course, if you love The CW’s genre-driven teen series, they don’t get much wilder than “Riverdale” — which, bonus for fans of the previous suggestion, has now officially crossed over with “CAOS.”