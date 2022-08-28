The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are here. This awards show has seen its fair share of shocking moments in the past, and this year’s ceremony will see Nicki Minaj receive the Video Vanguard Award live for the first time since 2018.

Live from Prudential Center, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Måneskin will also perform at the ceremony, which will be hosted by LL COOL J, Minaj and Harlow. Harlow and collaborator Lil Nas X are tied for 7 nominations following their performance of “Industry Baby” at the 2021 ceremony. Kendrick Lamar also clocks in at 7 nominations. The talent doesn’t end here, of course. We’ve rounded up the rest of the details below.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 MTV VMAs live.

What Time Do the VMAs Start?

The VMAs will begin on August 28 at 8 p.m. ET. There is also a pre-show that begins at 6:30 p.m. ET during which Dove Cameron, MTV PUSH artist Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy are set to perform.

What Channel Is the VMAs On?

The VMAs will be airing at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Will the 2022 VMAs Be Streaming?

The VMAs will not be streaming live on Paramount+ this year, and will instead be streaming on the service on Aug. 29, the day after the ceremony.

You can stream the VMAs live if you have Hulu+ Live TV or YouTube TV, which both have free trial periods. MTV is also offering a free 24-hour viewing pass to watch the show live without cable.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 VMAs?

The trio of LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will emcee the event this year. Doja Cat hosted last year. Minaj will also receive the Video Vanguard Award live for the first time since 2018.

Who Is Nominated for the 2022 VMAs?

Emcee Jack Harlow has seven nominations, along with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar who each also have seven nominations. The three rappers have racked up a total of seven nods, with both Lil Nas X and Harlow being nominated together with their smash duet “Industry Baby” in five different categories. The rappers will also compete for the Video of the Year Award. Lamar has been nominated in Best Cinematography for not just one but for two of his music videos: “Family Ties” and “N95.” Doja Cat and Harry Styles are tied for six nominations. Doja’s “Woman” and Styles’s “As It Was,” two of the year’s most iconic visuals, are also noted. They will face off against Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” Sheeran’s “Shivers,” and Swift’s “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version). Musicians tied for five nominations include Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd.

Who Is Performing at the 2022 VMAs?

Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco are among those performing on the iconic MTV stage – plus Bad Bunny will perform live from Yankee Stadium as part of his world tour stop. Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform live.