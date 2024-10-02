How to Watch the Walz-Vance VP Debate

Vice presidential candidates Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) will face off Tuesday on CBS News in what may be the final debate before Election Day.

This debate comes three weeks after the presidential matchup between Kamala Harris, who picked Coach Walz, and Donald Trump, who picked “Hillbilly Elegy” author Vance.

CBS News will host the vice presidential candidates in New York City as the two candidates present their own personal stances on national issues just five weeks out from election day.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s Vance-Walz debate and how to watch the VP debate live.

What time does the debate start?

The debate will begin promptly at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

What channel is the debate on?

CBS News will host and broadcast the 90-minute debate with two commercial breaks, each lasting four minutes.

Where is the debate streaming?

The vice presidential debate will be available to stream on the CBS News Streaming Network and Paramount+ with a subscription.

The debate will also be available to stream online with a subscription for Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling, Peacock and Disney+.

Is it streaming for free?

The debate will be available to stream online for free without a cable login at CBSNews.com.

Will the moderators fact check?

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will moderate the debate at the CBS Broadcast Center.

The network announced that neither moderator will be responsible for fact-checking the candidates, instead it will be up to Vance and Walz during the rebuttal period. This decision came with increased criticism from journalists and politicians alike.

Will other outlets be broadcasting it?

You can watch a simulcast of the debate on most major networks. CBS, ABC, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, Fox, Univision, PBS, Fox News and The CW will broadcast the debate live.

The debate rules

Many of the rules for this debate mirror those from the Harris-Trump matchup from just a few weeks ago, except for one big change: mics will be live.

During the Sept. 10 Harris-Trump debate, microphones were intended to be muted when the other candidate spoke in order to avoid interruptions. ABC was not always successful in preventing the overtime rebuttals from the presidential candidates. While CBS says it reserves the right to mute the candidates’ microphones, they will remain on even when it isn’t a candidate’s designated turn to talk.

Moderators will not be live fact-checking during the debate, something CNN was heavily criticized for while ABC’s moderators were praised. CBS has said it will be up to Vance and Walz to fact-check each other’s statements, though “the moderators will facilitate those opportunities” during rebuttal time.

There will be no audience in attendance, as was the case in both presidential debates this election cycle. Candidates will each have two minutes for closing statements. Vance won the virtual coin toss on Sept. 26 and elected to go second with his closing statement.

Will there be another debate?

This will likely be the last debate before Election Day, Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots have already started going out in several states.

Harris challenged Trump to one more debate on Oct. 23 but Trump has declined, saying it was “too late.”