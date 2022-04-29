Following a two-year hiatus, the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is back on. Each year, the black-tie gala brings together politicians and the media to celebrate the First Amendment, the fourth estate and the relationship between government and press. That relationship stood on shaky ground throughout Trump’s presidency, when he boycotted the event all three years. This year, President Biden will become the first sitting president to attend the dinner since 2016.

In addition to the president, the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is headlined by a featured entertainer, typically a comedian or political satirist. This year, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will be taking on the job. WHCA speeches are notorious for taking jabs at the current administration and many of the guests in attendance, so expect some heavy roasting.

If you’re planning on tuning in to the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the White House Correspondents’ Dinner taking place?

The dinner begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 30.

Where can you stream the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

Those with cable can catch the event on CNN. C-SPAN will also stream the event and provide live coverage of the red carpet, which you can watch here.

Who will be attending the White House Correspondents’ dinner?

Fresh off hosting the Grammy Awards, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will be the featured entertainer at the WHCA dinner. Before he takes the stage, President Biden will give remarks, although he won’t be attending the “eating portion” of the event as a COVID precaution.

Deadline reported that comedians Billy Eichner and James Corden will also be airing a pre-taped sketch that was shot at the White House.

Other guests from Hollywood include Drew Barrymore, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jay Roach, B.D. Wong, Sophia Bush, Roy Wood Jr., Desus Nice, Corey Stoll and Ziwe Fumudoh, as guests of CBS News. USA Today will bring actor Evan Mock and The Strokes lead singer Julian Casablancas. Melinda French Gates, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson are also reportedly attending.

Among the many political attendees are Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, and Secretary of the Interior Debra Anne Haaland.

Who else has hosted the White House Correspondents’ dinner?

Noah follows in a long line of comedians and late night hosts to headline the WHCA dinner. Recent hosts include Michelle Wolf, Hasan Minhaj, Stephen Colbert, Larry Wilmore, Cecily Strong, Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jay Leno, and Wanda Sykes.