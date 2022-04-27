Perhaps Jim Carrey was too convincing during his short stint as President Biden on “SNL”, because a woman has set forth the theory that he is one of several actors playing the president.

“Oh dear,” the comedian and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” actor tweeted back at Jason Selvig of comedy duo “The Good Liars.” On Tuesday, Selvig posted a video of himself interviewing a woman wearing a Trump hat and sunglasses.

“The guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up is an actor wearing a mask,” the unnamed woman said in the clip, which has amassed 1.8 million views.

“I mean, there’s several different people playing Joe Biden at this point,” she continues as Selvig shakes his head in disbelief. “When he fell up the stairs going on the airplane… I myself think that was Jim Carrey. I’ve heard that he was one of them.”

In March of 2021, Biden stumbled three times walking up the stairs to Air Force One on his way to Atlanta. The blunder was caught on video and widely circulated on the news and social media.

The woman also named “Casino” and “The Virgin Suicides” actor James Woods as one of the “doppelgänger mask-wearing people.”

Carrey played the then-president elect for six weeks in late 2020 on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Maya Rudolph as his running mate Kamala Harris. He was replaced by cast member Alex Moffat, who was eventually succeeded by featured player James Austin Johnson (who also frequently plays former president Trump in cold open sketches).

Other actors who have appeared as Biden on “SNL” include Kevin Nealon, Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis and John Mulaney.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” tweeted Carrey after reportedly leaving of his own accord. “I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh–t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

If the “Good Liars” clip is any indication, apparently he was also the most memorable Biden of the bunch.