Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia and far-right conspiracy theorist, has unleashed her latest political attack on the Catholic Church. And the Catholic Church isn’t happy.

Or mind you, the Catholic League isn’t happy.

Greene, while talking with right-wing activist Michael Voris of Church Militant (via Mediaite), said that “Satan’s controlling the church” and that U.S. Bishops have “taken enormous sums of money from the federal government, federal taxpayers to assist in illegal immigration, some refugee resettlement also.”

You know, completely normal stuff.

Catholic League president Bill Donahue, who rarely, if ever, speaks out against Republicans, was having none of it.

“She had plenty of opportunities to make rational criticisms of the agency, but instead she slandered the entire Catholic Church,” Donahue’s statement read, which is true. From a lack of compassion during World War II to widespread pedophilia, the Catholic Church has its issues. But one of those issues isn’t demonic control or illegal immigration.

“Satan is controlling the Catholic Church? She needs to apologize to Catholics immediately. She is a disgrace,” Donohue said. “We are contacting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about this matter. He’s got a loose cannon on his hands.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Greene said that the United States should deny aid to countries where people illegally immigrate to America. Again, just really rational thinking from a very normal human woman.

Watch video of the interview below.