Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene Testimony: ‘She Played Even Dumber Than She Actually Is’ (Video)

In a surprise to no one, Kimmel devoted much of his opening monologue on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” roasting Marjorie Taylor Greene after the far-right congresswoman testified last week in a Georgia court about her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Kimmel — who was in Washington, D.C. over the weekend to present the Mark Twain Prize to Jon Stewart — began with a reference to his ongoing feud with the Georgia Rep., who earlier this month claimed she reported the comedian to the Capitol Police last over a Will Smith joke.

“People there were worried I might get locked up – being in the same town as the Klan Mom, Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Kimmel joked in his opener. “I actually met some of the Capitol police – I think I’m gonna be OK. There was no APB put out. I was able to walk freely around the city.”

He then turned his attention to Greene’s recent testimony about Jan. 6, after a lawsuit brought by Georgia voters to remove her from the ballot for her reelection bid, contending she violated a 14th Amendment clause that disqualifies her from public office.

“So the Green Goblin had to testify under oath for almost four hours, where she played even dumber than she actually is,” Kimmel quipped. And footage from Greene’s testimony gave the late-night host plenty to work with — including getting out called on ripping off a line from the film “Independence Day” when a lawyer questioned her about the origins of her quote “We aren’t people that are going to go quietly into the night.”

“Of course she quoted ‘Independence Day,’ to her that’s a history book,” Kimmel said.

He also took aim at Greene’s many, many instances of being unable to “recall” or “remember” various statements over the years when she was questioned about them during her cross-examination. “She very conveniently failed to recall a great deal of what she said,” Kimmel said before playing a supercut of the forgetful footage from the testimony, fashioned as an advertisement for a mock pharmaceutical product called “Treasonel.”

It’s been a busy news cycle, so Kimmel’s Monday monologue also addressed the more than 2000 newly unearthed text messages from Republican officials during and regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection and Elon Musk’s hostile takeover of Twitter — and President Trump’s insistence that he still won’t return to Twitter, which opened the door to riffing on Trump’s languishing Truth Social app. Watch the full monologue in the video above.