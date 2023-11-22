Disney is celebrating a huge milestone in its 100th birthday this year and, to really ring things in properly, the studio created a new film honoring all of its past work. “Wish” is finally here.

“Wish” stars Ariana DeBose as Asha, a young girl hoping to become the apprentice of King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine). The king is adored by his subjects, as he both protects and grants their wishes. But, realizing Magnifico is maybe not looking out for everyone, Asha sets out to find an answer.

In the end, all she wants is for everyone to be able to pursue the wish in their hearts. So, here’s how you can get in touch with your Disney side and see the film.

When did “Wish” come out?

“Wish” hits theaters on November 22, 2023.

Is “Wish” in theaters or streaming?

For the time being, “Wish” can only be seen in theaters. Check your local listings to buy tickets.

Of course, it is a Disney property, which means soon enough it’ll be available to stream on Disney+. Viewers can likely expect to see it pop up on the service somewhere between 45 and 90 days from Nov. 22.

Who is in the “Wish” cast?

The magical ensemble voice cast includes:

Ariana DeBose as Asha

Chris Pine as King Magnifico

Alan Tudyk as Valentino

Angelique Cabral as Amaya

Harvey Guillén as Gabo

Evan Peters as Simon

Ramy Youssef as Safi

Victor Garber as Sabino

Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia

Natasha Rothwell as Sakina

Niko Vargas as Hal

What is “Wish” rated?

“Wish” is rated PG for “thematic elements and mild action.”

What do the reviews say?

“Wish” currently has an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and evenly split critics with a 50% score. You can read TheWrap’s review of “Wish” here.

Is “Wish” a musical?

Kind of! It has a number of original songs. You can listen to the full “Wish” soundtrack here.

Watch the trailer