The NBC musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” earned a reprieve when it was announced that a Christmas-themed TV movie was in the works. The show was canceled after two seasons at NBC, but just in time for the holidays the cast returns for “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” – except it’s not on NBC.

Everything you need to know about the “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” movie below.

When Is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” Coming Out?

The TV movie premieres on Dec. 1

Where Is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” Streaming?

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” is streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel starting Dec. 1. This marks The Roku Channel’s first-ever original film, and you can access The Roku Channel by downloading the Roku TV app on your smart TV or device, or even better on your Roku streaming stick. All you need to do is sign up for a Roku account, which is free in the United States, Canada and the U.K.

What Is “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” About?

Skylar Astin in "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas," Roku

Picking up where the Season 2 finale left off, the feature-length film follows Zoey (Jane Levy) celebrating her first holiday without her father. She attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do.

Who Is in the “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” Cast?

Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters all reprise their roles.

Will There Be a “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Season 3?

While the series has not been renewed, creator and showrunner Austin Winsberg told TheWrap he concluded the holiday movie in a way that left the door open for them all to return. “By the end of the movie, you want some sense of completion, but not a total completion so that we can still leave the door open a little bit, in case there is a desire for more,” Winsberg said. “So it was definitely a thin needle to thread. And I felt like keeping the Max and Zoey stuff alive from the season was important. Keeping Mo and Perry alive was important to me. And obviously the family dealing with the first holiday without dad was sort of the crux of the movie, but keeping the tone and the soul and the spirit of it alive too.”

Are Past Seasons of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Streaming?

Yes, the first two seasons of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” are currently streaming on The Roku Channel, so after watching the Christmas special you can go back and relive the entire series all over again.