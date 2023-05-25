HBO’s ‘How to With John Wilson’ to End With Season 3 (Video)

This July, John Wilson is going to teach us all how to say goodbye. The third and final season of “How to With John Wilson,” HBO’s critically-acclaimed docu-comedy, will premiere on Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

New episodes of the six-episode season will premiere on Fridays and will be available to watch both linearly on HBO and on Max. Topics for this season will include how to find a public restroom, how to work out and how to clean your ears.

In this last season, Wilson will continue his odd yet heartfelt mission of self-discovery and observation as he films his fellow New Yorkers and gives advice on six new, deceptively simple topics. Simply put, there is nothing on TV like “How to With John Wilson.” Wilson’s camera whips between everything from an energy drink millionaire’s lavish mansion party to a dog pooping on the sidewalk. Yet in between these explorations of absurdist comedy, there’s sincerity. The footage Wilson captures may be silly, but his desire to connect and understand his fellow man is anything but.

“John has changed the way we look at the world and the way we go about our days. ‘How To is as singular as John is, he bares it all without ever showing himself. We’re so grateful for each season of this jaw-dropping comedy,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO and HBO Max Comedy Programming, said in a press release.

“As we started work on season 3 I found it exciting to think of it as the last one. It ended up opening a lot of narrative possibilities that weren’t available to us before and gave us the freedom to try some really ambitious stuff,” Wilson, the writer, director, cameraman, narrator and executive producer of the series, said. “While a part of me would be happy to go on making ‘How To’ indefinitely, I take a lot of pride in trying to make the style and imagery feel surprising, and I would prefer to end the show while that’s still the case. Thematically, we also kind of reach a vanishing point by the finale, and it felt like a natural place to sign off.”

Wilson also noted it was a “miracle” a project like this ever made it to HBO, saying that “it feels like we pulled off some kind of incredible heist.” Moving forward, Wilson will continue to experiment in the world of nonfiction. “The project of documenting the current moment never really ends,” Wilson said.

“So if you’re a fan of the show — thanks for watching, and buckle up, because there’s a crazy trip you’re about to take,” Wilson added.

In addition to Wilson, “How to with John Wilson” comes from the creative team of Nathan Fielder, Michael Korman and Clark Reinking, who all previously worked together on Comedy Central’s “Nathan for You.” All three serve as executive producers.