It’s once again time for music fans to haul themselves out to the desert for the Coachella music festival. But, if you don’t want to deal with the sand — or maybe you just couldn’t get tickets — there is an alternative option.

Those who want to see Coachella without actually maneuvering through the festival can stream it once again this year, watching from the comfort of their homes. This year features performances from Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Reneé Rapp and more, all of which can be seen online.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coachella 2024.

When is Coachella this year?

Coachella takes places over two weekends, back to back. The first set of shows happens April 12-14, while the second comes on April 19-21. Both weekends will feature the same lineup of artists.

Where is Coachella held?

The concerts themselves are being held this year at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, California.

Where is Coachella streaming?

Coachella will be live-streaming on YouTube throughout both weekends of the festival. Each stage has its own feed, so as long as you know where the performer you want to see will be, you can watch it as it happens.

Here’s a quick rundown:

Coachella Stage can be streamed here

can be streamed here The Outdoor Theatre can be streamed here

can be streamed here Sahara can be streamed here

can be streamed here Mojave can be streamed here

can be streamed here Gobi can be streamed here

can be streamed here Sonora can be streamed here

When does Coachella start?

The show kicks off at 4 p.m. PT on April 12.

Who’s performing at Coachella?

In addition to Reneé Rapp, Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey, Coachella 2024 will see performances from Tyler the Creator, No Doubt, Ice Spice, Jon Batiste, Sabrina Carpenter, J Balvin and a whole lot more. You can see the full Coachella lineup here.