Goldenvoice revealed the 2024 Coachella lineup Tuesday with Lana Del Ray, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat headlining the festival that is also promised to feature a No Doubt reunion, as teased at the bottom of the poster announcing the news.

The music festival will take place the middle two weekends of April with “Summertime Sadness” singer Del Rey kicking things off April 12 and 19, followed by the “Earfquake” rapper taking the main stage April 13 and 20 and the “Paint the Town Red” singer-rapper closing things out April 14 and 21.

The announcement didn’t give specific indication of when Gwen Stefani’s punk rock band No Doubt would perform, including if they would show on both weekends or just one.

The Friday setlists boast Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Bizzarrap, Deftones, ATEEZ, Everything Always, Peggy Gou, Young Miko, Sabrina Carpenter, Tinashe, Suki Waterhouse, Lovejoy, Brittany Howard, Chappell Roan, Chloë, The Japanese House, BLOND:ISH and more.

Blur, Ice Spice, Sublime, Bleachers, Grimes, John Batiste, Purple Disco Machine, Charlotte de Witte, Destroy Lonely, Orbital and others will fill in the Saturday slots. Whiel Sunday’s lineup includes J Balvine, Jhené Aiko, Carin León, Lil Yachty, DJ Snake, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Rexha, BICEP, Tems, Victoria Monét and Latin Mafia.

Coachella Music Festival set a lineup for 2020 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. That setlist did not come to fruition, nor did a festival for 2021. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd headlined 2022’s festival. Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean headlined in 2023 with Calvin Harris billed in the bottom slot like No Doubt is this year. Ocean pulled out of the second weekend following a divisive, low-energy performance he gave the week prior. Blink-182 stepped into the vacant Sunday headliner slot left by Ocean.

Ocean’s withdrawal wasn’t the only one in recent history. Kanye West dropped out of 2022’s headlining slot to be replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

Before the festival went on hiatus for two springs due to the coronavirus, 2019 billed Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande as headliners with Sunday Service from Kanye featured on Easter.

The Weeknd made a surprise appearance during Metro Boomin’s Friday set during the first weekend of the 2023 festival to preview his song “Double Fantasy” for Max’s “The Idol” Season 1. Zendaya also surprised the audience during a set with Labrinth Saturday during the second weekend of the festival.