During an episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” the shock jock alluded to Kirstie Alley’s death being connected to her opposition to COVID-19 vaccine and safety precautions.
The “Cheers” star died Monday at the age of 71 after a battle with colon cancer. While discussing her death, Stern suggested Alley’s death may have happened because she was publicly against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters and abiding by COVID-19 safety protocols.
“I was all freaked out. My wife told me this morning that Kirstie Alley died,” Stern said on Tuesday. “Well, what freaked me out about Kirstie Alley is — is that she’s 71 and I know to some people that’s old, but to me that’s young and they’re saying it was like a sudden kind of cancer.”
Stern then went on to say Alley may have died because she wouldn’t go to the doctor during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Maybe — this was a theory this morning cause we were all discussing it. Maybe she didn’t go to the doctor soon enough when she wasn’t feeling well? But that’s complete — a story made up by us. I mean, there’s no facts behind it,” Stern said.
Alley made several comments rejecting the idea of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.
“Get the vaccines and boosters, I don’t care… but until they can prevent me from getting COVID or prevent you from getting it.. I won’t be getting it and will ignore mandates to get it.. seems fair to me,” Alley said in a tweet from Oct. 16, 2021.