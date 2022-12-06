During an episode of “The Howard Stern Show,” the shock jock alluded to Kirstie Alley’s death being connected to her opposition to COVID-19 vaccine and safety precautions.

The “Cheers” star died Monday at the age of 71 after a battle with colon cancer. While discussing her death, Stern suggested Alley’s death may have happened because she was publicly against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters and abiding by COVID-19 safety protocols.

My father got COVID last year at age 97 . He was given ivermectin and a few other new treatments. He pulled through. Never had to me intubated. THOUSANDS of Drs use protocols such as ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate & azithromycin at first symptoms. Saving thousands. https://t.co/sJxP0dBdIL — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 17, 2021

“I was all freaked out. My wife told me this morning that Kirstie Alley died,” Stern said on Tuesday. “Well, what freaked me out about Kirstie Alley is — is that she’s 71 and I know to some people that’s old, but to me that’s young and they’re saying it was like a sudden kind of cancer.”

Stern then went on to say Alley may have died because she wouldn’t go to the doctor during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maybe — this was a theory this morning cause we were all discussing it. Maybe she didn’t go to the doctor soon enough when she wasn’t feeling well? But that’s complete — a story made up by us. I mean, there’s no facts behind it,” Stern said.

Alley made several comments rejecting the idea of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

“Get the vaccines and boosters, I don’t care… but until they can prevent me from getting COVID or prevent you from getting it.. I won’t be getting it and will ignore mandates to get it.. seems fair to me,” Alley said in a tweet from Oct. 16, 2021.