John Travolta was among the first actors to pay tribute to his “Look Who’s Talking” co-star Kirstie Alley, whose daughters announced her death at age 71 on Monday.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

The two co-starred in the comedy film series, which ran from the first film in 1989 through 1993 with “Look Who’s Talking Now.” They were also both members of the Church of Scientology.

Kelsey Grammer, who starred with Alley on “Cheers,” said in a statement, “I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Alley’s rival on Ryan Murphy’s “Scream Queens,” shared a photo from the series to Instagram writing, “I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died.” She remembered the actress as “a great comic foil” and “a beautiful mama bear in her very real life.” Curtis added, “She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Alley’s daughters True and Lillie Parker announced on Instagram that their mom had died after a battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Here are many other famous friends who mourn her passing:

Valerie Bertinelli also shared her condolences on social media, tweeting, “Oh Kirstie, Rest in Peace.”

I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone. pic.twitter.com/9tFPBaXQQA — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022

I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2kNk7YUdM3 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 6, 2022

Wow. This is shocking news. @kirstiealley Dead at 71 After Private Battle with Cancer https://t.co/GCs1sveflM via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 6, 2022

Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit.



RIP, luv. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/czHvkjVpMw — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 6, 2022

RIP Kirstie Alley. “Everybody Knows Your Name” #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) December 6, 2022

I just head the news about #KirstieAlley. I’ve not spoke w/ her forever, but have her to thank for launching my career. She told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet, and I believed her. She threw the best parties and gave the parakeets as our wrap gift. Godspeed. — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) December 6, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/7usp1x43R4 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 6, 2022