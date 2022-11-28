Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey for “showing off” her wealth on social media during the Monday edition of “The Howard Stern Show.”

The controversial radio host mentioned seeing Winfrey’s Instagram posts over the holiday weekend and was surprised to see some of photos Winfrey was choosing to post.

“Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern said. “She loves showing it off on Instagram. It’s fucking mind blowing you when you follow her on Instagram, you see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and, you know.”

“Service her? She’s not a car,” co-host Robin Quivers joked.

“Well, she kind of is,” Stern continued. “She’s got servants and like — people cooking and it’s fucking wild. She knows how to be rich… but she kind of likes to show it off, which is something I’m not comfortable with. I don’t think that people should show off their wealth.”

Quivers pushed back a bit, reframing Winfrey’s posts, saying that the famed television host is merely giving a window into her life: “Let’s put it this way, Oprah’s just showing you her life. She’s not showing off.”

“Well you gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin,” Stern explained. “You got to. You gotta kind of think about people who don’t have — to eat. You know what I’m saying? I mean, come on. You gotta be a little bit aware of this s—.”

Quivers challenged Stern once again, saying, “Well, if you don’t show your wealth, are they getting fed?”

“No, they are not,” Stern said. “But I make a good living, and I’m having trouble watching Oprah. I go, wow. Look what’s going on over there? Her estate is unbelievable. When she goes shopping, she goes shopping in her backyard cause everything is growing back there. There’s a farm back there.”

Stern also talked about Winfrey inviting students from The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, her South African school, to her house each year for Thanksgiving, which she also shared on Instagram.

“Every Thanksgiving she welcomes the African gals at her boarding school in Africa for girls — I guess whose parents abandon them. And she takes them in and they call her like ‘Mama’… and all the African women come up to her estate and they start singing,” Stern said as he — for some reason — began to sing a song from “The Lion King.”

Stern went on to praise Winfrey for her charity work.

“I think [the girls] believe Oprah’s God because she gives them an education. She gives them meals, don’t ask. They love her. And it’s impressive. I gotta be honest. I mean, it’s real charity work,” Stern concluded.