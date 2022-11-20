Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has said in a video released Sunday that he will run for president in 2024.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right commentator who recently served as an intern for Marjorie Taylor Greene, was in the video with the artist who says Yiannopoulos is “working on the campaign.” The video appears to depict Ye alongside Yiannopoulos as they walk around what seems to be the artist’s office, with clothing filling one room.

“So you are running?” the camera person asks. Ye responds, “Yes…It’s simple,” Ye added. “It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”

Kanye West says he will run for president in 2024 and Marjorie Taylor Greene intern Milo Yiannopoulos is working on the campaign. pic.twitter.com/nLm8uuSl61 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 20, 2022

The video’s widespread circulation comes hours after the rapper tested his Twitter account, tweeting Sunday, “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” sparking an immediate reaction from users that ranged from “The goat is back” to “oh no.”

New Twitter chief Elon Musk responded to Ye’s latest tweet, saying, “Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love.”

Musk also ushered another 2024 candidate onto the platform, reinstating Donald Trump’s account after the Twitter owner polled users, asking if the former president should be allowed back on the platform. A majority of voters responded “Yes.”

An announcement from Ye for the 2024 presidential election was expected after he failed to gain traction in the 2020 race. Despite getting on the presidential ballot in several of states — though not the likes of battleground states like Pennsylvania — the rapper urged his followers vote for him as a write-in candidate. The Hill also slated Ye as one of the top five independent candidates most likely to run in 2024, alongside Liz Cheney, Howard Stern and Andrew Yang.