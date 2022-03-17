“Squid Game” star and recent SAG Award-winner Hoyeon will join Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the thriller series “Disclaimer,” Apple TV+ announced Thursday.

Billed as a psychological thriller, the new series comes from multi-Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award winner Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”). Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce the series through his production company Esperanto Filmoj. It will be the first time Cuarón has written and directed all episodes of an original series.

In addition to Blanchett, who is also an executive producer, and Kline, who is making his series acting debut, the cast includes Academy Award-nominees Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Power of the Dog”).

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft. Per a release, Catherine is “a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.”

Hoyeon will star as Kim, “ambitious, hardworking, and eager-to-please, Kim knows that working for Catherine Ravenscroft is going to be her big break.”

The series will be the first project to debut from a multiyear deal with Cuarón, who is developing television series exclusively for Apple TV+. Cuarón currently serves as producer on Apple Original Film “Raymond and Ray,” which will premiere this fall on Apple TV+.

“Disclaimer” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Academy Award-winner Emmanuel Lubezki (“Gravity”) and Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) will serve as directors of photography on the project. Cuarón serves as executive producer alongside Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Blanchett, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin. Renee Knight serves as co-executive producer.

Hoyeon is repped by CAA and Saram Entertainment.