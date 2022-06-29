It’s time to get’cha head in the game! Disney+ released the first trailer for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3, which reveals new guest stars JoJo Siwa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The new season, which premieres July 27, picks up as the Wildcats undertake a “high-stakes” production of “Frozen” at a sleepaway camp called Camp Shallow Lake — under the direction of OG “High School Musical” star Corbin Bleu. As always, there’s plenty of romance and drama, all set against the backdrop of the great outdoors.

Ferguson is set to portray Marvin, an old family friend of Nini’s (Olivia Rodrigo). Meanwhile, Siwa will play Madison, a camp alum. The former is fresh off of his Tony Award win for starring in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s queer baseball play “Take Me Out.” Siwa, who is a social media star and singer-entrepreneur, is currently serving as a judge for Season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

In addition to Ferguson and Siwa, the newest “HSMTMTS” installment adds cast members Adrian Lyles, Meg Donnelly (Disney Channel’s “Zombies”), Saylor Bell, Jason Earles (of “Hannah Montana” fame) and Bleu, who is playing himself.

Reprising their roles are Joshua Bassett as Ricky, Sofia Wylie as Gina, Matt Cornett as E.J., Julia Lester as Ashlyn, Dara Reneé as Kourntey, Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos, Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn, Olivia Rose Keegan as Lily and Rodrigo.

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle (“Better Nate Than Ever”), this season will feature music from “Frozen,” “Camp Rock” and the “High School Musical” movies. “HSMTMTS” was recently renewed for a fourth season.