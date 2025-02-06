HuffPost Union Blasts Newsroom Layoffs Amid Trump’s ‘Unrelenting Series of Attacks’

The HuffPost Union and Writers Guild of America East blasted the Huffington Post on Thursday for laying off 30 employees, saying the cuts were a “shock” following a “record-breaking traffic” year for the politics-focused outlet.

The two unions, in a joint statement, also ridiculed President Donald Trump, saying his administration is “waging an unrelenting series of attacks” on “the most marginalized members of society,” without naming any specific examples.

That reality, the unions said, is “why it is so crucial that HuffPost continues to educate the public and hold those in power accountable — only now we are expected to do so with fewer reporters, editors and designers. Our newsroom is bearing the brunt of poor decision-making by those at the top of the company.”

Last month, Huffington Post editor-in-chief Danielle C. Belton announced the outlet would soon be eliminating 30 jobs.

A person with knowledge of the cuts told TheWrap earlier on Thursday that about 20 HuffPost employees volunteered to take buyouts that were offered in January; another 10 employees lost their jobs on Thursday as part of the previously-announced cuts. The source said it was a difficult decision made to help trim costs, but the outlet has reached its cost saving goal and will not be making anymore cuts in the near future.

“News of the layoffs came as a shock to the newsroom on the heels of a year of record-breaking traffic and nonstop coverage of a divisive election,” The HuffPost Union and Writers Guild of America East said. “Management has insisted that these devastating cuts were financially necessary, but refused to share data to back up that claim or pursue cost-cutting alternatives.”

President Trump earlier on Thursday took aim at two prominent media outlets, first saying CBS News should be “terminated” for its editing of a Kamala Harris interview on “60 Minutes.” He then slammed Politico as a left-wing “rag” for receiving more than $8 million in U.S. government funding.

The job cuts at the Huffington Post have been part of a brutal start to the year in media. Forbes last week cut 5% of its staff, or about 25 people, which added to recent cuts at The Washington Post and Vox, an outlet that has had three rounds of job cuts in just two months.