Hugh Grant Accidentally Becomes a Meme After Falling Asleep at Wimbledon

Hugh Grant attended the Wimbledon quarter-finals Wednesday, but rather than watching a tennis match from his very exclusive seat, the “Bridget Jones” star accidentally took a trip to Nodding Hill.

As the telecast turned its cameras to Grant, viewers at home noticed that the actor had apparently fallen asleep. It wasn’t long until social media users began sharing memes about the extremely costly nap.

Grant’s tickets weren’t just pricey — they were priceless. Not only did the actor fall asleep at the popular event, he did so in the highly exclusive Royal Box. The invite-only seats in the 74-person Centre Court suite is often occupied by members of royal families as well as heads of state, tennis stars and other prominent celebrities. Sitting directly in front of Grant was Queen Camilla.

Some took Grant’s slumber as a sign of a boring match. Others expressed frustration that the 64-year-old star would take a coveted seat only to sleep through the function.

You can see some of the social media reactions to Grant’s big nap below:

– so what if it's 2 AM, let me watch another episode



me at work the next day: pic.twitter.com/3iY6qcZLiA — Đorđe (@theDjole) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant is taking one of the most expensive naps in human history right now pic.twitter.com/4OydHpEr4S — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant being asleep behind Queen Camilla at the Djokovic match#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WQywFkpUi0 — Brit of a Reality Check (@BritsandBlobs) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant asleep at the tennis 😂😴 #Wimbledon2025 pic.twitter.com/VUyatBNWIf — Scarlett Pebble  (@Pebble2012) July 9, 2025

People have been queuing since 3am to get into Wimbledon to have a chance of being able to be at this match or even to watch it on the big screen in the grounds.



And Hugh Grant slept through the tie break.



Frankly, I think it is rude.



pic.twitter.com/vbst8u0hFh — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) July 9, 2025

Now why Hugh Grant look like he asleep at #WIMBLEDON pic.twitter.com/kKsYSfGV3U — Ayana| 📷 🍿 (@AyanaMonique) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant asleep during the Djokovic match 😂😂 Even he’s bored of Novax’s pushing pic.twitter.com/BPhl9CDMX8 — Fednanen #MarescaOut (@fednanen) July 9, 2025

Hugh grant sleeping while watching cobolli vs djokovic is k1lling me #Wimbledon2025 pic.twitter.com/7HdkCe2n7i — Flav⎊ (@Darveyinbed) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant Wimbledon 2025 😴🎾 pic.twitter.com/vn7kjHgL98 — Retro Toys and Cartoons (@toys_retro) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant dreaming of a Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz final at #Wimbledon… right now… in the Royal Box pic.twitter.com/7HYbyHIQvG — Randy Walker (@TennisPublisher) July 9, 2025

hugh grant would not have fallen asleep watching the final match of challengers (2024) https://t.co/AT1eAC079r — niamh 🤍 (@niamhtaysvers) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant looks like he's enjoying the tennis 😁 #Wimbledon2025 pic.twitter.com/XUE6mk319A — Stephen Havard (@StephenHavard) July 9, 2025

What is audacity? It's daring to sleep in the middle of the Royal Box 👀



(How can Hugh Grant sleep during this Djokovic v Cobolli? 😮)pic.twitter.com/7n3Asg0tXr — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant is catching some z’s 💤 pic.twitter.com/Am5msOVkEz — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant waking up to see he's been caught napping in the Royal Box at Wimbledon… pic.twitter.com/d6tczBOIV1 — AntiDanGuy (@17Prguy) July 9, 2025

Suffice it to say, Grant will have a lot of scrolling to do when he wakes up.