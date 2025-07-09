Hugh Grant Accidentally Becomes a Meme After Falling Asleep at Wimbledon

Hugh Grant attended the Wimbledon quarter-finals Wednesday, but rather than watching a tennis match from his very exclusive seat, the “Bridget Jones” star accidentally took a trip to Nodding Hill.
As the telecast turned its cameras to Grant, viewers at home noticed that the actor had apparently fallen asleep. It wasn’t long until social media users began sharing memes about the extremely costly nap.
Grant’s tickets weren’t just pricey — they were priceless. Not only did the actor fall asleep at the popular event, he did so in the highly exclusive Royal Box. The invite-only seats in the 74-person Centre Court suite is often occupied by members of royal families as well as heads of state, tennis stars and other prominent celebrities. Sitting directly in front of Grant was Queen Camilla.
Some took Grant’s slumber as a sign of a boring match. Others expressed frustration that the 64-year-old star would take a coveted seat only to sleep through the function.
You can see some of the social media reactions to Grant’s big nap below:
Suffice it to say, Grant will have a lot of scrolling to do when he wakes up.