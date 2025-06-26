Lorde Shocks Fans on Social Media with NSFW ‘Virgin’ Album Art: ‘Really Got Her Cat Out’

Well, the heat is off Sabrina Carpenter.

Singer/songwriter Lorde releases her fourth studio album, “Virgin,” on Friday, June 27. While Lorde showed fans the album’s already-revealing cover in advance, social media users were shocked to see the NSFW interior art hidden inside.

The album cover for “Virgin” shows an X-Ray image of a pelvic region, with visible outlines of a zipper, belt buckle and IUD. Some fans already pegged the album’s cover as provocative — but were not prepared for the album art Lorde had yet to reveal.

Fans who got early copies of the album discovered a new picture inside the vinyl. The image, presumably of the same individual shown in the X-Ray, depicts a person wearing clear, plastic shorts, mostly unzipped, with their vulva and pubic hair on full display.

Social media, of course, is having a field day with it.

Many fans presume the image to be one of Lorde herself, immediately dubbing it a picture of her “Lordussy.” Some defended the singer’s choice of image and called out those condemning it as inappropriate. Others report being “jump scared” by the intimate interior art upon opening their albums.

You can see the (safe for work) reactions below.

Just got the virgin vinyl, I opened it and first thing I saw was Lorde’s hairy p*ssy hun I wasn’t ready for that jumpscare lmaooo pic.twitter.com/NP0t5sOqlL — kickk (@larynxvoid) June 26, 2025

lorde really got her cat out like that on her vinyl huh? pic.twitter.com/uVCw4C9KgL — kaeden 🩵 (@wandasitcoms) June 26, 2025

when you open your Virgin vinyl and see lordussy pic.twitter.com/rynIHyGoBF — LORDE SUMMER 2025 ⛓️🧬 (@Chripotle) June 26, 2025

let me get this straight…



Lorde can have her whole hairy vagina on her album cover but y’all had a meltdown over Man’s Best Friend? pic.twitter.com/fjgxSLJWs7 — Rocco. (@cruelcvnt) June 26, 2025

Lorde can’t even show a tasteful amount of puss without everyone freaking out pic.twitter.com/fcP29MZ9yn — amy björkheimer (@SZSPIRIA) June 26, 2025

why are you guys afraid of lordussy https://t.co/lAe6UNEcB1 — lulu📽 (@ilytxlu) June 26, 2025

I think censoring Lorde’s vagina is misogynistic pic.twitter.com/cP5xpj9sNL — Ethel Cain’s Pallbearer 🇵🇸 (@camoNketamine) June 26, 2025

so lorde can show her hoohah on a vinyl insert and not receive any backlash but when sabrina gets on all 4s shes setting women back 50 years? pic.twitter.com/stsyKug9o9 — ⸝⸝ ∞ ⋆ˎˊ˗ jay ☼ ゛ (@brighterjays) June 26, 2025

when you open your vinyl to play lorde and have to view the lordussy… pic.twitter.com/9naVDMDyGp — 🪬 (@lesbiprecis) June 26, 2025

i think everyone is proving lorde’s point with the reaction to the album insert — jujubee 📇 (@snaiImaiI) June 26, 2025

me opening up the lorde “virgin” vinyl pic.twitter.com/TMaGBLCp8j — brandon b (@brandonbwinsok) June 26, 2025

just saw the lordussy… oh Porne is real pic.twitter.com/tlN8PMXCOL — rᗩt, 17y/o 🍉 (@yellowcrustyrat) June 26, 2025

I want to see lordussy pic.twitter.com/ti4AUJW9VC — shanz ☆ (@dearangelgracie) June 26, 2025

The “Virgin” discourse follows a similar conversation surrounding Sabrina Carpenter’s album cover for “Man’s Best Friend.” Carpenter’s cover shows the singer/songwriter on her hands and needs with her hair being pulled by an unseen man figure. While many fans came to Carpenter’s defense, some viewed the album art as misogynistic and overly appeasing to the male gaze.

Many defenders noted the double standard applied to women in the arts, an idea Carpenter made fun of this week by releasing an alternate cover for Man’s Best Friend that is “approved by God.”