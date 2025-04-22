Lorde’s Mystery Washington Square Park Event Cut Short by Police, Singer Says ‘You Gotta Disperse’

Update: Eager Lorde fans apparently stuck around Tuesday in Washington Square Park, and while the singer did not attend the event herself, producer and musician Dev Hynes arrived near sundown with a speaker system and played the new single, “What Was That.” Watch a video clip below:

A closer look on Dev Hynes playing "What Was That"!!pic.twitter.com/OFOAgXcJXh — Lorde Updates 🧬⛓️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) April 23, 2025

Original story: Lorde’s mystery event at Washington Square Park was shut down minutes before it was set to start Tuesday, with the singer sharing that the New York Police Department were ordering her legions of fans to disperse.

Earlier in the day, the Grammy winner sent out a message to her “community text thread” (see: Instagram Story) telling them to be at Washington Square Park Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Shortly before the event was set to start – and with a large crowd gathered – the police shut things down.

“Omg @thepark the cops are shutting us down,” Lorde posted. “I am truly amazed by how many of you showed up!!! But they’re telling me you gotta disperse … I’m so sorry.”

The police have shut down Lorde’s event at Washington Square Park, just minutes before it was set to start. pic.twitter.com/CJjBvyAldO — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 22, 2025

The event was likely to tease the release of her upcoming single “What Was That,” due to drop Friday. The singer first teased the song last week in a TikTok of her walking through Washington Square Park.

The area has been the site of a number of recent viral gatherings. Back in October, hundreds of people gathered for a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest. The event got so big that even the A-List actor himself rolled through for the festivities. The winner of the contest was awarded $50.

Similar to Lorde’s planned event, the lookalike contest also ballooned in size to the point that police shut it down after ruling it an unlawful gathering. One of the contestants was also arrested during the festivities.

FM104 reported at least 900 people RSVPed for the lookalike event in October. No word yet on the numbers that showed up for Lorde’s gathering.