With Oscar nominations voting closing on Tuesday, Hugh Jackman took his case against Ryan Reynolds’ potential awards attention for “Spirited” from Twitter to late-night television on Monday.

In an interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” the “Logan” star continued his “ongoing beef” with Reynolds, with whom he’ll share the screen in “Deadpool 3.”

“At the beginning of the new year I really wanted to put out a post that was positive, but I couldn’t because I found out that a song from ‘Spirited’, which is a great musical had been shortlisted for Best Song at the upcoming Academy Awards,” Jackman explained.

The Apple TV+ holiday musical comedy stars Reynolds and Will Ferrell, and features music by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “Good Afternoon” is co-written with Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones and Mark Sonnenblick and performed by Reynolds and Will Ferrell in the film. So while Reynolds wouldn’t share an Oscar nomination were it recognized by the Academy, “Good Afternoon” could still have the Marvel star performing at the ceremony on Hollywood’s biggest stage – which is in part what Jackman is afraid of.

“Singing on that song is Ryan Reynolds and it was shortlisted for an Oscar and I was like, ‘I have to be on a set for months with this man. And if he gets nominated for best song — if he gets validated in any way as a singer – I am never going to actually get through one day, let alone three months,'” he said.

Turning to the camera, Jackman pleaded with any Academy voters who might be watch from home. “For the love of God, I know the nominations close tomorrow, please, please – I love Justin and Benj, I love Will Ferrell – please don’t validate [Reynolds], that’s all I’m asking.”

Jackman struck up the mock feud earlier this month when he posted a video on Twitter stating that the Oscar nomination “would make the next year of my life insufferable.” Reynolds responded with a video praising Jackman’s performance in “The Son,” before joking, “Wolverine and Deadpool, who’s he kidding? Not on your life, Chappie.”

The duo has also poked fun at the name of the upcoming “Deadpool” three-quel, with Jackman dubbing it “Wolverine and Deadpool” or, to Colbert, “Wolverine 10.”

Watch the full video above. The conversation about “Deadpool 3” begins around the five-minute mark.