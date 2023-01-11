Ryan Reynolds stepped up his faux social media feud with Hugh Jackman in a video posted to his Twitter on Wednesday.

In the clip captioned “For Hugh-r” consideration, Reynolds pretended to take the high road after Jackman jokingly begged the Oscars not to nominate a number from Reynolds’ musical “Spirited” for Best Original Song.

“Last week, Hugh Jackman lovingly asked the Academy to not vote for our song ‘Good Afternoon’ in the Best Song category and, well, I’m not going to stoop to that level. I’m going to rise to the occasion and I’m going to rise above it all,” he began.

He praised Jackman’s performance in Florian Zeller’s family drama “The Son,” adding that there’s “zero sarcasm here, no wink-wink nudge-nudge.”

Reynolds continued to lay it on thick, calling it “one of the best” of Jackman’s “very impressive career.”

But of course, there was a catch: after “humbly submitting Hugh for your consideration,” the “Deadpool” star pretended to drop his phone.

“Wolverine and Deadpool, who’s he kidding?” Reynolds said offscreen, referencing Jackman’s title for their upcoming “Deadpool 3” film. “Not on your life, Chappie,” he continued, throwing in a dig at Jackman’s 2015 film that was received unkindly by critics.

In September 2022, the duo announced that Jackman would return to play Wolverine one last time in “Deadpool 3,” set to release Sept. 6, 2024. Their characters last appeared onscreen together in 2009’s “X-Men: Origins,” years before the massively successful “Deadpool” (2016) and “Deadpool 2” (2018).

Shawn Levy, Reynolds’ director on “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project,” will helm the third film in the franchise, which will now firmly put both Deadpool and Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It seems that Reynolds now has the upper hand after two comebacks to his co-star. On Jan. 5, the day after Jackman’s original slam, Reynolds tweeted back: “Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars.”

“Also, Wolverine and Deadpool, bub?” he added.

“It’s catchy, right?” Jackman responded.

Watch Reynolds’ latest video above.