Hugh Jackman to Voice Animated Comedy ‘Koala Man’ for Hulu

Hugh Jackman is saying “g’day” to a new animated project.

The former “X-Men” star (who, it should be noted, is incredibly Australian) is set to lead the Hulu animated series “Koala Man” from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland and “Smiling Friends” co-creator Michael Cusack. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will serve as showrunners on the eight-episode series.

“Koala Man” was ordered straight-to-series last spring and is officially described as centering around a “middle-aged dad Kevin [played by Jackman] and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime.”

The show takes place in the Australian suburb of Dapto, where “forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait … Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.”

Jackman has a history with animation, having voiced characters in George Miller’s “Happy Feet,” Aardman Animation’s “Flushed Away” and Laika’s “Missing Link.”