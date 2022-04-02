April is here and that means there’s a whole slew of new releases headed to Hulu to meet your streaming needs.

In the realm of original films, Hulu has the queer rom-com “Crush,” starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho, which debuts April 29. Meanwhile, new library arrivals this month include the Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt sci-fi mind-bender “Looper,” both “Shrek” and “Shrek 2,” and all four films in “The Twilight Saga.”

April is also a big month for new TV shows on Hulu. Andrew Garfield’s hot streak continues with the FX drama “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which debuts exclusively on Hulu April 28. For reality TV fans, “The Kardashians” premieres on April 14. Hulu also has two franchise spinoff kids shows returning with Season 7 of “Madagascar: A Little Wild” on April 4 and Season 2 of “The Croods: Family Tree” on April 5.

These are but a few highlights in a rather robust lineup so read below for a full list of every new movie and series on Hulu this month.

Available April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All Inclusive

Antz

Armored

Austenland

Battleship

Blind Date

Blue Streak

Boys on the Side

Brigsby Bear

Casese Quien Pueda

Casper

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room

Conspiracy Theory

Copycat

Crank

Death at a Funeral

Definitely, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eyes Wide Shut

The Five-Year Engagement

Fly Away Home

Get Him to the Greek

Glee the 3D Concert Movie

Hanna

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

In The Army Now

Insomnium

Instructions Not Included

The International

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Just My Luck

Knowing

Kusama: Infinity

Ladrones

Look Who’s Talking

Looper

Love Actually

Made in America

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

The Negotiator

Night Raiders

Open Range

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge

The Power of One

Practical Magic

Radio

Ramona and Beezus

Runaway Jury

The Runaways

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shrek

Shrek 2

The Siege

Single White Female

Snakehead

Stay

The Tailor of Panama

That’s My Boy

Think Like a Man

Three Fugitives

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2

Vertical Limit

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Watchmen

Wolf

Summit Entertainment

Available April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Available April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

Available April 5

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect

Available April 6

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2

Available April 7

The Dropout: Limited Series Finale

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Agnes

Available April 8

Woke: Complete Season 2

Let the Right One In

Available April 9

American Sicario

Available April 10

The Hating Game

Available April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11

Available April 13

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

To Tell the Truth: Season 8 Premiere

Available April 14

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

Available April 15

Black Death

Compliance

Drunk, Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon

Available April 20

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

Available April 21

Captive Audience

Available April 23

In the Heart of the Sea

Available April 27

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

Available April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

Available April 29

Crush

Permanent