April is here and that means there’s a whole slew of new releases headed to Hulu to meet your streaming needs.
In the realm of original films, Hulu has the queer rom-com “Crush,” starring Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho, which debuts April 29. Meanwhile, new library arrivals this month include the Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt sci-fi mind-bender “Looper,” both “Shrek” and “Shrek 2,” and all four films in “The Twilight Saga.”
April is also a big month for new TV shows on Hulu. Andrew Garfield’s hot streak continues with the FX drama “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which debuts exclusively on Hulu April 28. For reality TV fans, “The Kardashians” premieres on April 14. Hulu also has two franchise spinoff kids shows returning with Season 7 of “Madagascar: A Little Wild” on April 4 and Season 2 of “The Croods: Family Tree” on April 5.
These are but a few highlights in a rather robust lineup so read below for a full list of every new movie and series on Hulu this month.
Available April 1
Love Me: Complete Season 1
All Inclusive
Antz
Armored
Austenland
Battleship
Blind Date
Blue Streak
Boys on the Side
Brigsby Bear
Casese Quien Pueda
Casper
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room
Conspiracy Theory
Copycat
Crank
Death at a Funeral
Definitely, Maybe
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eyes Wide Shut
The Five-Year Engagement
Fly Away Home
Get Him to the Greek
Glee the 3D Concert Movie
Hanna
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
In The Army Now
Insomnium
Instructions Not Included
The International
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Just My Luck
Knowing
Kusama: Infinity
Ladrones
Look Who’s Talking
Looper
Love Actually
Made in America
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
The Negotiator
Night Raiders
Open Range
Peggy Sue Got Married
Phantom (2013)
Postcards From the Edge
The Power of One
Practical Magic
Radio
Ramona and Beezus
Runaway Jury
The Runaways
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shrek
Shrek 2
The Siege
Single White Female
Snakehead
Stay
The Tailor of Panama
That’s My Boy
Think Like a Man
Three Fugitives
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2
Vertical Limit
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Watchmen
Wolf
Available April 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Available April 4
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
Available April 5
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect
Available April 6
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2
Available April 7
The Dropout: Limited Series Finale
Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Agnes
Available April 8
Woke: Complete Season 2
Let the Right One In
Available April 9
American Sicario
Available April 10
The Hating Game
Available April 11
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11
Available April 13
The Family Law: Complete Season 1
To Tell the Truth: Season 8 Premiere
Available April 14
The Kardashians: Series Premiere
Available April 15
Black Death
Compliance
Drunk, Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon
Available April 20
Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere
Available April 21
Captive Audience
Available April 23
In the Heart of the Sea
Available April 27
Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere
Available April 28
Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere
Available April 29
Crush
Permanent