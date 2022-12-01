Will Iger's Disney buy Hulu?

How will Bob Iger land on the buy or sell Hulu question? (Getty Images)

What’s Next for Hulu Under Disney CEO Bob Iger?

by | December 1, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The entertainment giant has the option to buy Comcast’s 33% stake in the streamer as early as January 2024

As Bob Iger returns to the helm of Disney for the next two years, he faces a corporate version of one of the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu’s biggest limited-series hits: “Little Fires Everywhere.”

And one of the fires he must face is what to do with Hulu, the hybrid subscription/ad-supported streamer in which Disney holds a controlling stake since completing its acquisition of 21st Century Fox three years ago. Under a 2019 agreement, Disney can buy out rival Comcast’s remaining 33% stake in Hulu as early as January 2024 (and Comcast can require that Disney do so).

Lucas Manfredi

