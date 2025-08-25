Hulu Orders ‘Foster Dade’ Pilot From Greg Berlanti, Bash Doran

Hulu has ordered a pilot of Greg Berlanti and Bash Doran’s “Foster Dade.”

Based on Nash Jenkins’ debut novel, “Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos,” the project centers on a sophisticated mystery set at an East Coast boarding school. “Foster Dade” will explore privilege, scandal, sexuality and masculinity amid the rise of social media, millennial anxiety and pharmaceuticals, per the official logline.

Berlanti and Doran serve as writers and executive producers for “Foster Dade,” which hails from Warner Bros. TV, where Berlanti Productions has an overall deal.

Additional EPs for “Foster Dade” include Jenkins, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Robbie Rogers and Donald De Line, who EPs for De Line Pictures.

Under his deal with Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti has recently executive produced NBC’s “Found,” The CW’s “All American,” Netflix’s “You” and NBC’s “Brilliant Minds.” If greenlit to series, “Foster Dade” would mark a return to TV writing for Berlanti, whose most recent writing credits include “You,” “Superman & Lois,” “The Flash” and “Titans.”

Doran is best known for creating and writing BBC’s “Life After Life,” with her other writing credits including “Masters of Sex,” “Traitors,” “Outlaw King,” “Smash,” “The Looming Tower” and “Boardwalk Empire.” She also produced the Netflix hit “Beef.” Her movie “Henry,” starring Ralph Fiennes, will shoot in 2026. and she is writing an adaptation of “Witness for the Prosecution” for 20th Century Fox.

Hulu recently granted a series order to “Phony” from 20th Television, starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola, as well as Dan Fogelman’s new NFL drama, which stars Christopher Meloni, William H. Macy and Mandy Moore.

Berlanti is repped by CAA, while Doran is represented by at UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.