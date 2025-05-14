Lili Taylor Joins ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ as Mags

Lili Taylor has joined Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” as Mags Flanagan, joining a cast that recently addded Maya Hawke and Jesse Plemons to its cast.

Mags Flanagan, who first appeared in the second installment of the “Hunger Games” trilogy “Catching Fire,” was one of the first winners of the titular dystopian fight to the death contested between the children of the 12 districts of Panem.

In “Sunrise on the Reaping,” set a quarter-century before the main trilogy, Mags becomes the mentor of Haymitch Abernathy, the teen boy who would go on to become District 12’s first Hunger Games winner and later the mentor of Katniss Everdeen.

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik negotiated the deal for the studio. “Sunrise on the Reaping” is set for release on November 20, 2026.