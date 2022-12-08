“Hunters” Season 2 is getting the band back together to chase down the infamous Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, who is hiding out in South America. The Prime Video series, which just released its first teaser trailer, will premiere its second and final season on Jan. 13.

After an accident derails the group’s exploits in Europe, the Hunters must seek out Hitler’s covert hideout. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman’s (Al Pacino) discovery of a dangerous threat that could expose his secret and true identity, with explosive reverberations for the rest of the band.

Season 1, which premiered back in February 2020, saw the inception of the Hunters in 1977 New York City, whose aim is to kill the high-ranking Nazi officials covertly living in the country and who are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.

Along with Pacino, “Hunters” Season 2 features previously announced new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh and returning regulars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany and Greg Austin.

“Hunters” is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions and Halcyon Studios. The series is created and executive produced by David Weil, who also serves as showrunner. Additional EPs are Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld (Monkeypaw Productions), Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. David Ellender and Matt Loze also executive produce under the Halcyon Studios banner.

In celebration of the final season, the show is also releasing an official six-episode companion podcast series, “Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance,” which debuts its first three episodes Dec. 13 and profiles extraordinary true stories of resistance and heroism during the Holocaust. The latter half of the season will be made available Jan. 3. From Prime Video, Monkeypaw Productions and Story Mill Media, the podcast is executive produced by Peele and will be hosted by Weil.

Watch the “Hunters” Season 2 teaser trailer above.