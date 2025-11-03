‘I Love LA’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Rachel Sennott’s “I Love LA” is adding to the roster of TV series following a friend group full of twenty-somethings making it work.

In addition to creating the half-hour HBO comedy, Sennott stars as Maia alongside Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah and True Whitaker as Alani, all of whom are navigating life and love in the city of dreams.

“I Love LA” also features an all-star guest cast that includes Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell.

When does “I Love LA” premiere?

“I Love LA” premieres Sunday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

How can I watch “I Love LA?”

The new comedy series airs on HBO and will simultaneously be available on HBO Max.

When are new episodes released?

New episodes of “I Love LA” debut Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

When do new episodes come out?

After the premiere episode debuts on Nov. 2, the eight-episode series will drop one episode every week. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 (series premiere): Sunday, Nov. 2

Episode 2: Sunday, Nov. 9

Episode 3: Sunday, Nov. 16

Episode 4: Sunday, Nov. 23

Episode 5: Sunday, Nov. 30

Episode 6: Sunday, Dec. 7

Episode 7: Sunday, Dec. 14

Episode 8 (finale): Sunday, Dec. 21

Watch the trailer: