‘I Was a Stranger’ Sets January 2026 Theatrical Release From Angel Studios | Exclusive

“The Stranger’s Case,” which has been featured in more than 50 global film festivals, including earning the Amnesty International Film Award at the 2024 Berlinale, has been renamed “I Was a Stranger” and set a Jan. 9, 2026 theatrical release from Angel Studios.

“After extensive market testing that targeted all age groups and demographics, we responded to audiences who overwhelmingly resonated with changing the title to ‘I Was a Stranger.’ The new title powerfully brings the film’s heart and spirit to inspire compassion and empathy across borders into sharper focus,” Brandon Purdie, global head of theatrical distribution and brand development, said in a statement to TheWrap. “’I Was a Stranger’ is more than a film, it’s a call to see each other’s humanity.”

Watch the trailer below:

Play video

Inspired by Brandt Andersen’s Oscar-shortlisted 23-minute film “Refugee” from 2020, the movie, according to Angel Studios, was “praised for its poignant storytelling and emotional impact, the film’s journey through the global festival circuit has built a passionate following and earned critical acclaim for its deeply human exploration of everyday people caught in the crosshairs of war-torn nations.”

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share ‘I Was a Stranger’ with a broader audience through Angel,” said writer/director Andersen. “This story has resonated with viewers all over the world and I believe the themes of empathy and courage are more important than ever.”

The film unfolds against the backdrop of the Syrian Civil War. It follows “Amira (Yasmine Al Massri), a pediatric surgeon, and her daughter, whose tragedy sparks a chain of events connecting five families across four continents in a story of resilience and hope,” according to the official synopsis. The ensemble cast includes Omar Sy, Yahya Mahayni, Ziad Bakri, Constantine Markoulakis and Jason Beghe.

“I Was a Stranger” will release in select theaters on Dec. 31 before opening wide on Jan. 9.