Ian McKellen reassured fans that his role of Falstaff is in good hands as he continues to recover from a fall that left him hospitalized for three nights.

The 85-year-old actor lost his footing during a battle scene in his West End production of “Player Kings” Monday and fell off the front of the stage, crying out for help and alerting audience members that the fall was not for dramatics. Two doctors in attendance of the London production provided aid for a fractured wrist.

“After three nights in hospital, the effects of my fall onstage have been fully analysed and I’m now having physiotherapy, light exercise and a lot of essential rest at home,” McKellen said in a Thursday statement. “Meanwhile my part in ‘Player Kings’ is filled by the redoubtable David Semark supported by Robert Icke’s amazing production and cast.”

The Shakespearian actor thanked fans for their messages of love and support during this time, noting that he is sure it will “aid the speedy recovery that my doctors have promised me.” McKellen reportedly will not be available for remaining West End performances, but will return for the beginning of the national tour beginning July 3.

During McKellen’s six-decade long career, he has played nearly every Shakespearean lead, including King Lear, Richard II, Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III and Macbeth. He most recently starred as the title character in Sean Mathias’ film adaptation of “Hamlet” released in February of this year.

McKellan stars alongside Toheeb Jimoh of “Ted Lasso” as Hal and Richard Coyle of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” as King Henry IV in the limited 12 week run. The adapted play combines both part one and two of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” with direction by Robert Icke.