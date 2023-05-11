IATSE will create a commission specifically related to artificial intelligence, they announced on Thursday. The commission will include representatives across IATSE’s jurisdiction, alongside subject matter experts from academia and the tech industry, to engage in a comprehensive study of AI technologies with a particular focus on how they may reshape the landscape of entertainment industry jobs.

It will also consider how contract provisions, legislation and training programs can be adapted to ensure the fruits of increased productivity through AI are shared equitably among all stakeholders.

International President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement that “It is critical that our union is at the forefront of understanding its impact on our members and industry.”

“Just as when silent films became talkies and as the big screen went from black-and-white to full color, the IATSE Commission on Artificial Intelligence is part of our commitment to embracing new technologies,” said Loeb.

He continued that “We will work to equip our members with the skills to navigate this technological advancement, and to ensure that the transition into this new era prioritizes the interests and well-being of our members and all entertainment workers.”

Work will begin at once with a report of its findings and recommendations to be presented at the 2023 Midsummer meeting of IATSE’s General Executive Board, held at the end of July.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada was founded in 1893 and now has over 168,000 members from all sides of the entertainment industry.