hollywood strike iatse

A scene from the three-month Hollywood writers strike of 2007-08. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

IATSE Members Say They’re Ready to Shut Down Hollywood With a Strike – Pandemic or Not

by | September 24, 2021 @ 6:15 AM

A sense of unity surrounds the below-the-line guild as a strike authorization vote approaches

The reality of an imminent labor strike in Hollywood is beginning to sink in — one that could halt film and TV production in the U.S. and Canada just as it has resumed following a long pandemic-fueled shutdown. As an authorization vote looms next weekend among the 13 West Coast locals International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, below-the-line workers in the guild say they’re feeling a sense of unity.

According to multiple IATSE members, the mood among membership overwhelming backs authorizing a strike — giving the guild more leverage in negotiations with film and TV producers over a three-year bargaining agreement that have dragged on since May. “In the past when there’s been talks about a strike, there was a lot of debate online between members about whether to do it,” one member of IATSE Local 700, which represents editors, told TheWrap. “This year, I’d say about 99% of the talks I’ve been a part of support a strike authorization.”

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Ratings: ABC Finishes Last on Night of ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Debut
The Card Counter The Eyes of Tammy Faye Belfast French Dispatch

Why Many Indie Films Are Ditching Limited Releases and Opening Nationwide
Our Kind of People

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Our Kind of People’ Debut Settles for 1.6 Million Viewers
wonder years

How ABC’s New ‘The Wonder Years’ Reimagines a TV Classic Through the Black Experience
fall tv 2021 new shows

Ratings: ‘Ordinary Joe’ Has Bigger Premiere Than ‘The Big Leap’
Dear Evan Hansen Toronto TIFF

Universal Aims to Head Off ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Online Backlash

Will Facebook Finally Be Forced to Change After Devastating Wall Street Journal Exposés? | Analysis
walter parkes men in black vr dreamscape

Dreamscape’s Walter Parkes on New ‘Men in Black’ Interactive Experience and the Future of Virtual Reality
The 73rd Emmy Awards

Emmys Audience Grows 16% From Last Year to 7.4 Million Viewers
The Neighborhood

Emmys Host Cedric the Entertainer’s ‘The Neighborhood’ Is a Hit – Especially Among Black Viewers
michael winship wga

After Contentious WGA East Election, What’s Next for the Newsroom Organizing Debate?