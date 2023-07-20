IATSE has reached a tentative agreement with The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical on a new “pink contract.”

The agreement, which covers roughly 1,500 theatrical professionals working across 45 shows, including 28 Broadway productions and 17 touring productions, will now be sent to the union’s members for ratification.

“The respective parties will inform their members of the details of this agreement in the coming days,” The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical said in a joint statement.

Pink contract employees are employed directly by a production and typically work on a show during its out-of-town tryouts and on Broadway, or they follow shows on tour. They work alongside union stagehands who are employed by theater owners and covered under IATSE Local One.

The announcement comes after IATSE said it would hold a strike authorization vote on Wednesday and Thursday after talks had stalled.

The union warned that a strike could have started as early as Friday if a deal could not be reached.

The tentative deal coincides with strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, who have been on the picket lines since May 2 and July 14, respectively.