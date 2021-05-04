According to the insider, the Times is preparing to publish an investigative story based on interviews with several dozen past and present ICM employees, including former assistants, agents and executives, detailing accusations of abusive behavior by top agents.

ICM Partners has hired Rubenstein Public Relations’ head of crisis PR Chris Giglio ahead of an expected Los Angeles Times report about the Hollywood talent agency’s workplace culture, according to an individual with knowledge of the agency.

Giglio, as well as reps for the Times and ICM, did not respond to requests for comment.

Giglio, the former president of HL Strategic Solutions who joined Rubenstein last November to lead the company’s crisis management business, has handled giant misconduct cases in the past, including Les Moonves’ fallout when the former CBS chairman was accused of sexual harassment (and subsequently exited the company). Earlier this year, EGOT-winning film and theater producer Scott Rudin also hired Rubenstein following accusations of abusive and violent behavior toward his staff.

According to the agency insider, multiple assistants have told L.A. Times reporters that the agency’s human resources department either ignored or improperly handled complaints about bad behavior — which led to compensation packages and nondisclosure agreements.

The Times piece is also expected to touch on the agency’s track record in diversity and inclusion under longtime CEO Chris Silbermann. Earlier this year, ICM told TheWrap that it had hit its 2017 goal of 50-50 gender parity among staff and leadership roles by 2020. The agency has about 300 agents and executives and more than 500 employees, though it declined to provide a breakdown of its agent and executive ranks.

By the end of 2019, ICM reported that female employees outnumbered men company-wide, though it declined to provide figures. The agency also said 15 of its 23 departments are run or co-run by women — more than 65%.



