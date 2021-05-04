ICM Partners

ICM Hires Crisis PR Expert Ahead of LA Times Exposé of Workplace Culture (Exclusive)

by | May 4, 2021 @ 3:10 PM
Rubenstein’s Chris Giglio has been brought on board at a critical moment

ICM Partners has hired Rubenstein Public Relations’ head of crisis PR Chris Giglio ahead of an expected Los Angeles Times report about the Hollywood talent agency’s workplace culture, according to an individual with knowledge of the agency.

According to the insider, the Times is preparing to publish an investigative story based on interviews with several dozen past and present ICM employees, including former assistants, agents and executives, detailing accusations of abusive behavior by top agents.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

