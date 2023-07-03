Note: This story contains spoilers from the “The Idol” episode 5.

HBO’s “The Idol” wrapped up its five-episode season Sunday night with a surprise ending — that was evidently spoiled to The Weeknd fans who attended his Los Angeles concert this fall.

On the finale: As the twisted relationship between rebounding pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and shady nightclub owner Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye) sunk even deeper into dangerous territory as Tedros attempts to control every part of Jocelyn’s life and career, Jocelyn decides to get rid of Tedros once and for all by bringing her manager Chaim into the mix. When Tedros refuses to take a check for half a million dollars to stay away from Jocelyn, Chaim moves to Plan B — tipping off a Vanity Fair journalist to write a scathing exposé of Tedros’ past exploits that would ruin him forever.

Weeks later, in an unexpected turn of events, Tedros shows up at Jocelyn’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and the pop star takes him back. This time, however, it’s clear Jocelyn is the one in charge, as she reveals herself as the true manipulator. “The Idol” closes out its finale with Jocelyn taking the stage in front of tens of thousands of fans, and introduces Tedros to the world with a kiss.

This final scene of the season — which reveals Jocelyn’s true power — was filmed during the first two nights of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles in early September 2022, effectively spoiling the HBO drama months before it premiered.

Filming in front of The Weeknd’s sold-out crowd definitely cut costs for the expensive production, which was overhauled after a change in direction prompted significant reshoots. The music industry drama also employed Tesfaye’s mansion as the basecamp for Jocelyn’s exploits.

“We basically shoot this with a live audience of 70,000 people,” creator Sam Levinson said of the final concert scene in HBO’s “Inside Episode 5” featurette. “We have two takes to do it. We had the Friday night and the Saturday Night of the concert. Either we get it or we don’t.”

While fans were clued in at the time that “The Idol” filmed a scene or two during the concert, viewers put the puzzle pieces together after Sunday’s finale that thousands of fans held onto this vital piece of information throughout the show’s rollout.

“The show’s final scene was shot in front of a live audience at a Weeknd concert and went viral as the show aired, meaning the last scene and overall arc of the series was spoiled for everyone who bothered to tune in,” culture reporter Kat Tenbarge tweeted Sunday. “This will go down in history as one of the most expensive, worst and most disastrous TV projects of all time.”

