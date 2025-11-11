Idris Elba to Return for New ‘Luther’ Sequel at Netflix

Idris Elba will officially reprise his role as the brilliant detective John Luther for a “Luther” sequel at Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

Elba will be joined in the sequel by Ruth Wilson and Dermot Crowley. “Luther” veteran Jamie Payne, who directed episodes of the series as well as the first film “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” is set to direct.

The script was written by series creator and screenwriter Neil Cross and according to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, “the new story sees a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hit London, with Luther secretly called back into service. But the dramatic question is, how can Luther save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?”

“Neil has yet again, created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together,” Payne said in a statement. “It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley. I am also thrilled to be reunited with the brilliant and dangerous Alice Morgan played by the extraordinarily talented Ruth Wilson.”

Cross added: “Luther, Alice and Schenk are more than characters to me – they’re family. I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them…and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”

The sequel will continue the events of the “Luther” saga, which aired in 2010 and ran for five seasons on the BBC. Chernin Entertainment will produce the sequel along with Cross as well as Elba and Gina Carter, via their 22Summers banner, and Tim Lewis.

Elba is repped by WME, The Artists Partnership and Johnson Shapiro. Wilson is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Jackoway Austen. Crowley is repped by United Artists and Principal Entertainment.

Payne is repped by UTA and Independent Talent Group. Cross is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Felker Toczek.