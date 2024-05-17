At some point in your life, you might’ve had an imaginary friend — but were they voiced by a celebrity? Because that’s the case for most of the IFs in the new movie “IF.”

Written and directed by John Krasinski, the Paramount film centers on Bea (Cailey Fleming), a young girl who can see all the imaginary friends of the world. She’s on a mission to help them find new kids to support, since the kids that imagined them have all grown up and forgotten about them.

From a ball of slime to a crime-fighting dog, to a unicorn and more, there are a lot of IFs in this movie. And yes, you’ll recognize a lot of their voices. To be fair, you’ll also see quite a few human faces you recognize too. So, we kept track for you.

Here are all the faces you’ll see and voices you’ll hear in “IF.”

Paramount Pictures Cal (Ryan Reynolds) — Ryan Reynolds plays Calvin, better known as Cal — an apparent nod to “Calvin and Hobbes” — helps Bea on her mission to reunite IFs with kids. Reynolds is, of course, a household name, best known for films like “Deadpool,” “The Proposal,” “Free Guy” and a whole bunch more.

Paramount Pictures Bea (Cailey Fleming) — Bea is a young girl who can see all the forgotten IFs of the world, and strives to help them reunite with a child. You might recognize Cailey Fleming, the actress who plays Bea, as Young Rey from “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” or as Judith Grimes from “The Walking Dead.”

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images Blue (Steve Carrell) — Yes, Blue is actually purple, but what do you expect? The kid who created him was colorblind (yes, that is actually the reason given in the story). He’s voiced by Steve Carrell, making “IF” a mini “The Office” reunion. Carrell starred in the series as Michael Scott and director John Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert.

Getty Images Dad (John Krasinski) — Yes, John Krasinski pulls double duty in “IF,” directing and starring in the film. He plays Bea’s dad, who is determined to help her keep her childlike wonder for as long as possible.

Paramount Pictures Grandma (Fiona Shaw) — While her dad is in the hospital, Bea stays with her grandmother, who’s jovially played by Fiona Shaw. Fans will recognize her from projects like “Killing Eve” and the “Harry Potter” franchise (she starred as Aunt Petunia in the latter).

Blossom (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) — Blossom is a dancing butterfly IF who works closely with Cal and Bea, and she's voiced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. You'll know her from creating series like "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve," and starring in movies like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Paramount Pictures Janet (Liza Colón-Zayas) — Janet is the nurse attending to John Krasinski’s character, who offers Bea comfort (and junk food) whenever she can. She’s played by Liza Colón-Zayas, who fans will most immediately recognize as Tina from FX’s “The Bear.”

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images Lewis (Louis Gossett Jr.) — The late great Louis Gossett Jr. stars as Lewis the Bear, a wise IF who helps set Bea on her journey. Gossett was a legendary actor of “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Roots” and recently, the new adaptation of “The Color Purple,” He died on March 29, 2024.

Paramount Pictures Benjamin (Alan Kim) — Benjamin is a little boy that Bea meets in the hospital while visiting her dad. He’s played by Alan Kim, best known for “Minari,” who’s also lent his voice to projects like “Monsters at Work,” where he plays Ben, and “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” where he plays Nano. He also appeared in “Theater Camp.”

Paramount Pictures Jeremy (Bobby Moynihan) — Jeremy is the kid who created Blue, but when we meet him in “IF,” he’s all grown up. As an adult, he’s played by “SNL” alum Bobby Moynihan.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Unicorn (Emily Blunt) — Unicorn is the most excited of the IFs, really just thrilled to be part of everything and maybe find a kid. John Krasinski recruited his wife, Emily Blunt, to voice this character.

Paramount Pictures Flower (Matt Damon) — Flower leads the IF support group, encouraging the IFs to remember that kids don’t intentionally forget about them. Matt Damon voices this IF.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images Ice (Bradley Cooper) — Yes, some kid made their imaginary friend an ice cube — in Arizona of all places — just because they were thirsty. “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Silver Linings Playbook” star Bradley Cooper lends his voice to that IF.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images Art Teacher (Richard Jenkins) — Art Teacher is, well, an art teacher. He leads an art class to help IFs get in touch with their creative side at their retirement community. Richard Jenkins, who’s starred in beloved films including “Step Brothers” lends his voice to the character.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images Bubble (Awkwafina) — Sometimes, when Bubble gets too nervous or excited, she pops. “Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Awkwafina voices this IF.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images Octopuss (Blake Lively) — Octopuss is a cat who’s afraid of water, naturally, but is attempting to overcome that fear by dressing up as an Octopus. She’s voiced by Blake Lively, joining her husband Ryan Reynolds in this movie.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images Alligator (Maya Rudolph) — Alligator was an IF created to protect her kid from what’s under the bed, and is, in fact, the real-life imaginary friend of one of John Krasinski’s daughters. Maya Rudolph voices the gator, who fans know from so many projects, like “Bridesmaids” and, more recently, “Loot.”

Paramount Pictures/Getty Gummy Bear (Amy Schumer) — Gummy Bear was created simply to support people, and is really welcoming of Bea when she arrives. Comedian and “Trainwreck” star Amy Schumer voices the character, who also, unfortunately, happens to be a little gassy.

Paramount Pictures/Peloton Cosmo (Christopher Melloni) — Cosmo is the most intense of the IFs, basically serving as a private detective who can track down anyone. Of course, that’s likely a nod to “Law and Order: SVU,” considering series star Christopher Meloni voices the character.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images Guardian Dog (Sam Rockwell) — If you need a superhero IF, Guardian Dog is your guy. It’s ironic, considering Sam Rockwell voices him, and has played a villain in movies like “Iron Man 2,” “The Green Mile” and “The Bad Guys”

Paramount Pictures/Netflix Slime (Keegan-Michael Key) — Slime is an emotional IF, and not afraid to cry. But he’s also a very supportive IF, and he’s voice by “Schmigadoon!” star and one half of “Key and Peele”: Keegan-Michael Key

Spaceman (George Clooney) — Spaceman isn't an IF we spend a ton of time with, but you almost certainly recognize his voice the second you hear it. It's that of George Clooney!

Paramount/Getty Marshmallow (John Krasinski) — Yes, John Krasinski plays two characters in his own movie. In addition to acting as his human self, he also lends his voice to Marshmallow, which is the real-life imaginary friend of his other daughter.

Paramount Pictures Ghost (Matthew Rhys) — He’s not quite Casper, but he’s definitely a friendly ghost, complete with a crown on top of his head. “The Americans” star Matthew Rhys voices this particular IF.

Paramount/Getty for Netflix Robot (Jon Stewart) — Yes, you definitely recognize the sass and sarcasm of the Robot IF. He’s voiced by “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart.

Paramount/Max Magician Mouse (Sebastian Maniscalco) — An IF that does magic tricks? Yes, of course. He also happens to be a mouse. He’s voiced by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who’s also starred in movies like “About My Father” and “Green Book,” and lent his voice to “The Super Marios Bros. Movie.”